Firefighters called out in Telford - to mould on a fallen tree

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent one appliance from Telford Central after receiving a call reporting a fire in the Burtondale area of Telford.

Crews rushed to the scene at around 2.28pm on Tuesday (July 1) but on arrival discovered it had been a false alarm.

A member of the public had mistaken mould on a fallen tree for ash.

An SFRS spokesperson said: "Crews attended the call at around 2.28pm and found the resident who had reported it.

"The fire was actually an old tree that had fallen down and had spores and mould exposed. The caller believed that it was alight due to the spores, which were said to look like ash around the tree."

The false alarm was deemed to be with 'good intent' by the fire crews, who used a hosereel jet to spray away the remains of the spores and fungus.