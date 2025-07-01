Car seized by police in Telford after being found without valid tax or MOT

PC Worrall and PCSO Harrison went to check out the vehicle on Church Street in Oakengates after receiving reports from members of the public.

Upon checks, it was discovered that the Renault car had not been taxed for six months and also had no MOT.

Police have seized a car in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police

The vehicle was seized and loaded onto a recovery vehicle.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Following reports from members of public PC Worrall and PCSO Harrison located this untaxed vehicle on Church Street, Oakengates.

"The car had not been taxed for six months and also had no MOT. The vehicle was seized as a result and sent on it's way to the compound."