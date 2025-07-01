Bridgnorth Fire Station dispel 'rumour and speculation' over river incident

Posting on social media the station said they had been alerted to reports of a person having jumped into the river from the Low Town bridge on Monday, June 30.

However, they said that searches of the area located the missing person - who had never been in the water.

The update from the station explained: "We are aware there is/was a lot of rumour and speculation around this evenings incident.

"At 21:11 we were alerted to reports of a person who had jumped into the river off the low town bridge.

"Once in attendance a team of firefighters began a ‘quick’ search of the river banks working downstream of the bridge on both sides.

"Then specialist trained firefighters entering the water to conduct a more accurate and thorough search of the banks from the waters edges.

"Thankfully the missing person was located away from the water, having never been in.

"They were assessed by the paramedics and discharged without needing any care.

"Water rescue incidents are very resource intensive incidents, for all emergency services.

"We were supported by Tweedale Fire Station, Shrewsbury Fire Station and Much Wenlock Fire Station, along with duty officers. As well as numerous West Mercia Police officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics along with the specialist HART team."