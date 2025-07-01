The police received an initial report concerning the safety of a man who was last seen swimming in the River Wye, Glasbury.

Police cleared the area yesterday (Monday June 30) and carried out a search.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the safety of a man who was last seen swimming in the River Wye, Glasbury.

“Following a multi-agency search, sadly, we can confirm a body was recovered this morning (Tuesday, July 1).

“Formal Identification of the body has not yet been completed. However, our enquiries have led us to a potential next of kin, who has been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Emergency services remain in the area and ask that members of the public stay away while enquiries continue.”