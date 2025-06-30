Woman dies and girl taken to hospital after car hits fence on A53

The woman and girl had been travelling on the A53 in the early hours of Sunday (June 29).

The emergency services, including an ambulance, paramedic officer and a Midlands Air Ambulance Charity critical care car, were called to the A53 between Hodnet and Tern Hill at around 3.23am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Sadly the driver, a woman, couldn’t be saved by ambulance staff and was declared dead at the scene.

"A young girl in the car had no apparent injuries but was taken to hospital by paramedics as a precaution for further checks.”

The road was closed for several hours afterwards.

The A53 at Hodnet, towards Tern Hill. Photo: Google

At around 5am, a spokesperson for Market Drayton Fire Station said: "The A53 is closed in both directions between Tern Hill and Hodnet due to a serious road traffic collision.

"All the emergency services are at the scene. The road is likely to be closed for a number of hours to allow for collision investigation work.

"Please avoid the area if possible and do not pass road closed signs."

According to local reports, the road had reopened by 11am.

West Mercia Police has been approached for more information.