West Mercia Police officer, 21, dismissed at accelerated misconduct hearing after drink driving

Liam Willams, based at Worcester Police Station, was convicted of drink driving at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court in April this year.

The conviction came after an incident in February where while driving to work, Williams collided with a wall on Deansway in Worcester.

The collision caused substantial damage which took three months to repair but no one was injured during the collision.

Officers found Williams to be over the legal alcohol limit and he was arrested and subsequently charged.

West Mercia Police student officer Liam Williams has been dismissed. Photo: Steve Leath

Suspended since the incident, the student officer was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £250 fine plus £100 in costs.

The hearing held today found Williams seriously breached the standards of professional behaviour as set out in the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020 through discreditable conduct and being unfit for duty.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: “Our communities expect our officers to adhere to the law and to keep others safe. Williams fell far below the standards that the public expect.

“Williams committed a criminal offence and put himself and other road users at risk. This is inexcusable and he will no longer serve in our force.

“We will continue to root out the small minority of officers who do not adhere to the standards of behaviour that we and our communities expect”

Williams will now be added to the College of Policing’s Barred List, banning him from working for a UK police service in the future.

The hearing is subject to the usual appeals process.