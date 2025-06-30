Applicant Ms Rosalind Bragg wants to install an air-source heat pump and carry out internal and external alterations at The Old Court House on West Street.

The building is presently used as a residence, although it is of varying amenity in parts due to the former use.

Some alterations to the original structure have already taken place the removal of fireplaces and chimneys in the former courtroom and magistrates room and the former police station, conversions above the cells and cell lobby and to the police public rooms and offices to create a reception and kitchen

In her plan to Powys County Council, Ms Bragg said the existing outdoor areas are of a utilitarian appearance that detract from the building’s setting.

The main works outside would include new pavements and green spaces, replacement of incompatible rear windows and the addition of a large roof-light.

The proposed air-source heat pump is to be housed in a timber frame fixed to the pavement and screened by timber louvres to improve appearance.

The former Police Station is in refurbished state (circa 1990s) with much historic interior detail removed or covered up.

The main works there would include putting in underfloor central heating, the former coal-store cellar would be repurposed for storage, and minor modifications to loft cross-walls to improve room function.

The former courtroom, magistrate office, cells and ancillary spaces are in a semi-refurbished and part dilapidated state. Some historic interior detail and applied finishes remain intact. Defects include floor subsidence at the south-west corner and leaks at the south wall and rear slabs.

The main works here include putting in underfloor heating, the courtroom ceiling, converting the lobby into a shower room, utility room and a sun room

Deputy Mayor Councillor James Stuart said: “The things you would want them to keep intact they are keeping in tact and they are not doing any alterations to the old cells. If they can continue the work there is potential to make it a large family home. I thought it was very in-keeping with the original use.”

Members agreed to recommend approval of the plan.

Powys County Council will make the final decision by July 9