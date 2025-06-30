There's no relief in sight as financial spectre hangs over Shrewsbury's doomed roads project

While not 'officially' cancelled, the project is over in all but name.

That much was confirmed by Shropshire Council's new Liberal Democrat administration in its statement on Thursday.

The communication explained that all work on the plan was being stopped, with the council understandably unwilling to borrow to meet a potential £176m funding gap in the scheme.

The only reason the road has not been completely cancelled is because of the council's concerns about the financial cost of doing so.

What comes next are discussions over who meets the cost of the money the council has already spend on the project. Which is significant.

To explain, the council was awarded £54.4m by the government to build the road.