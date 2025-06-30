'That is how close you came to killing someone' - teenager sentenced over Telford stabbing

The attacker, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting charges of unlawful wounding, and possession of a bladed article.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, told how the Telford teenager had come to the assistance of friends, who were involved in an altercation with another group of teenagers.

The court heard that as a fracas broke out the victim noticed the defendant had revealed a weapon, and shouted 'he's got a knife'.

Judge Deni Mathews was shown CCTV where the defendant could be seen swinging the weapon towards his teenage victim, who fell to the floor in an effort to evade the blade.

While on the floor the defendant stabbed him in the leg, leaving him with a five centimetre long wound, which the court was told was six inches deep.

Mr Parry said the blade was a matter of an inch away from severing a major artery in the victim's leg - an injury which could have proved fatal.

The court heard the incident followed an earlier altercation where the victim had been slapped, with others filming the incident on mobile phones and posting it on social media to goad him.