Shrewsbury street scoops £6k in People's Postcode Lottery
A Shrewsbury street has won big in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Players living in Longden Road, Shrewsbury, won up to £6,000 when their postcode was named as a daily prize winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The SY3 7HS postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK last weekend (Saturday, June 28).
Players have won £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play.
People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities