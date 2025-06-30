Shrewsbury street scoops £6k in People's Postcode Lottery

Players living in Longden Road, Shrewsbury, won up to £6,000 when their postcode was named as a daily prize winner in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The SY3 7HS postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK last weekend (Saturday, June 28).

Players in Longden Road have won big in the People's Postcode Lottery. Photo: Google

Players have won £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities