Shrewsbury footbridge removed for refurbishment is due to be reinstalled in late July
A footbridge in Shrewsbury has been temproarily removed for refurbishment.
Shropshire Council has announced that the Meole Brace footbridge that crosses the Rea Brook between Meole Brace Roundabout and The Brooklands pub was removed on June 20.
It was taken away for refurbishment - but swiftly replaced with a temporary blue structure.
Refurbishment works are said to include repainting the structure, installing new timber decking and constructing terraced concrete steps on the downstream left embankment, to provide safer access for inspectors.
The bridge will also be repainted, from its old green colour to Shrewsbury Town’s blue and amber, before it is reinstalled at the end of July.
Plans to remove the footbridge were announced earlier this year with an estimated removal date of May 23. This was postponed due to forecast high winds.