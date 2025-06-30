Poultry farm near Whitchurch granted permission for solar array

Alan Simpson Farming Ltd submitted plans for the scheme in Lower Heath.

The proposal is for the installation of a 556kW ground mounted solar array, and will include a ground mounted racking system which are attached to the PV panels.

“The site has previously been granted planning permission for an anaerobic digestion plant and associated infrastructure,” said a spokesperson for Halls Holdings Ltd, acting as an agent for the applicant.

“However, the applicant has chosen not to pursue this particular diversification scheme. Instead, they are now seeking to implement an alternative renewable energy project in the form of a solar farm, which will provide a sustainable and long-term source of energy to support the ongoing operations and resilience of the working farm.

“No upgrade to the grid network is required for the site to connect to the grid. The site will connect to the existing on-site infrastructure.

“Producing energy through the use of photovoltaic (PV) arrays is considered to be one of the most sustainable forms of energy production currently available. This is because they emit no pollution, produce no greenhouse gases, and use no finite fossil-fuel resources.

“Additionally, given the minimal maintenance required, lack of noise emission and low height of the arrays, the system causes little disturbance to its surroundings.”

Aerial shot of the site in Lower Heath, near Whitchurch. Pictiure: Halls Holdings Ltd/Shropshire Council

Richard Denison, planning officer at Shropshire Council, said the proposal would allow the generation of a renewable form of energy to match the on-site energy demands of the business and helping to reduce its carbon footprint.

“As such, it is supported in principle by both national and local planning policy,” said Mr Denison.

“The impact of the proposal on local landscape character and on visual amenity is relatively limited due to the topography of the site, existing vegetative cover and proposed landscaping mitigation.

“These impacts have been mitigated through the layout and design of the site, and through landscape planting and management.”

The scheme was therefore approved.