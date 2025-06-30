Police seeking anti-social motorcyclist who has 'woken up' Shropshire villagers with 'unnecessary revving'

PCSO Kerry Hogg said West Mercia Police has received complaints about a motorbike that has been ridden through Baschurch between the hours of 11pm and 2am.

The bike has been described as having a "very loud" exhaust and the rider is said to have been "revving the engine unnecessarily".

Police said this has disturbed residents and are appealing for help to identify the person responsible.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Residents that have contacted us have described being woken up in the night and that the noise has also woken small children who then cannot get back to sleep.

"The rider may not have considered the impact that their behaviour is having on his or her neighbours.

"This type of riding is not acceptable and there are offences that we can consider to deal with this. We can also consider seizing vehicles in certain circumstances.

"We have made attempts to identify the bike and rider but so far have not been able to.

"We will continue our efforts. If anyone has any information that may assist us please make contact here: ellesmeretr.snt@westmercia.police.uk."