Motorway link road would be a 'game changer' says MP with Government to announce details of schemes 'in due course'

Telford MP Shaun Davies has written to the Government to make a case for the proposed link road and asked what assessment has been made of the adequacy of funding for the scheme.

Proposals for the road between the M6 at Laney Green in Staffordshire to Junction 1 of the M54 at Featherstone have received backing from council leaders in both Shropshire and Staffordshire.

In April, Telford & Wrekin Council leader Lee Carter said the scheme should be at the top of the Government's to-do list.

Future of Roads Minister, Lillian Greenwood has told Mr Davies that the Government will deliver "notable improvements" to everyday travel, by providing £24 billion of capital funding between 2026-27 and 2029-30 to maintain and improve roads across the country.