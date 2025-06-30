Harvey Percival admitted a charge of assaulting a police officer on May 18 when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 24.

But the 22 year-old previously of Glan Yr Ithon now of no fixed abode, denied a separate charge of drink driving on the same date.

It is alleged Percival was a driving a red Vauxhall Corsa in Llandrindod, with 76 micrograms of alcohol in his system – the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

Magistrates adjourned the matter for trial at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

Percival was granted unconditional bail until that date.