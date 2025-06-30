Shropshire Star
Close

Llandrindod Wells man who admitted assaulting a police officer but denied drink driving and will face a trial later this year

A Llandrindod Wells man has admitted assaulting a police officer but denied drink driving and will face trial later this year

Published

Harvey Percival admitted a charge of assaulting a police officer on May 18 when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 24.

But the 22 year-old previously of Glan Yr Ithon now of no fixed abode, denied a separate charge of drink driving on the same date.

It is alleged Percival was a driving a red Vauxhall Corsa in Llandrindod, with 76 micrograms of alcohol in his system – the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

Magistrates adjourned the matter for trial at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

Percival was granted unconditional bail until that date.

Similar stories

Most popular