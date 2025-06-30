William Roche was made the subject of an interim sexual risk order when he appeared at LlandrindodWells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The order against the 58 year-old of Emporium House, Temple Street will remain in place until a full hearing is held in front of a district judge at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on September 11.

Dyfed Powys Police representative Nia Jones applied for the interim order and said the police are ‘very concerned’ about Roche’s sexual behaviour after a number of incidents.

Mitigating, Mr Owain Jones said Roche will oppose the final order and denies all the allegations made against him, but to save costs he is agreeable to the interim order. It also allows him to continue a relationship with a woman who attended court.

The order bans Roche from contacting two named women, directly or indirectly, he is also banned from attending any place, he believes the women are present, or remaining in that place once he is aware of their presence.

He is banned from approaching or speaking to any lone females, except as is unavoidable in the course of everyday life, save for his partner; from being alone with any female he knows to be vulnerable due to mental health conditions, impairments or disabilities, and he must notify the police of any new or emerging intimate or romantic relationships.

Roche is also banned from knowingly withholding information, or providing untrue information in respect of friendships/relationships, sexual or non-sexual, when asked for the information by a police officer in order that an accurate risk assessment can be made to protect vulnerable persons and he is banned from exposing his genitals in any public area, and drawing attention to his genitals whilst in the company of a female/females in a public place.

He must also register with the police at Llandrindod Wells Police Station.

Magistrates made the interim sexual risk order.