'I have loved it since I started' - We visit a secondary school which has rapidly turned its fortunes around

What a difference a year - or two - can make. It's no secret that the secondary school in Shifnal has been striving to rapidly improve after it was placed into special measures by Ofsted in 2022.

But in December, Idsall School was described as "rapidly improving" and taken out of special measures by the regulator, with inspectors impressed by raised standards, including with regards to behaviour.

The school was graded 'Good' across the board by the education watchdog and highly commended in a report.

Inside Idsall School's sixth form area. Pictured are Heidi Dunkerley, 16, Alfie Hughes, 17, and Freddie Dickson, 17

Leaders at Idsall School believe the school is on a journey, but the only way is up. The school has strived to make sustainable and lasting changes that will be evident in the long-term, as opposed to sticking tape over the cracks.

Idsall prides itself on being more than just a place for academic education, but a place that supports every child in navigating the world and preparing for life beyond school.

Alongside a thriving sixth form where pupils leave 'real-world ready', pupils enjoy a nurturing start to school life.