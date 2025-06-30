Going, going, gone! 21 pictures of karts flipping, crashing and hurtling down the track at Ludlow soap box race as crowds delight in thrills and spills
Flying pigs and rocking roosters provided the thrills and spills as a popular soap box race came hurtling into town.
The Richards Castle Soap Box Derby returned to Hanway Common, Ludlow on Sunday (June 29), to the delight of thousands who enjoyed watching makeshift contraptions crash, bang and wallop on their attempted paths to glory.
More than 30 teams entered this year in junior and adult classes, with six brand new squads.
As well as enjoying the racing, spectators were able to vote for their favourite novelty cart, with the theme “Down On The Farm”.
Among the farm-inspired creations were the “Tickled Pig”, the “Rocking Rooster”, “Turbo Funsworth” and “Barrel of Speed - Flying Firkin”.