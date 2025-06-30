Foot Locker opens its biggest UK store in the West Midlands - take a look inside here as a month of celebrations commence

Based in the heart of the Bullring in Birmingham, the UK’s biggest ever Foot Locker store has opened.

The brand’s flagship shop, introduces its new ‘Re-imagined’ store concept which it is proud to announce features a next-level retail experience that inspires, includes and celebrates the best product and experiences for all sneakerheads.

The store features three new permanent areas to create an immersive sneaker experience, including a new Sneaker Hub which offers a range of customisation and cleaning services for shoppers to level up their sneaker game.

There is also a dedicated tunnel area showcasing Foot Locker exclusives and drops, as well as a state-of-the-art try-on area.

To celebrate the unveiling of the store, which officially opened its doors on Friday June 27, Foot Locker is hosting a month of celebrations with its community.

Foot Locker opens its biggest UK store at the Bullring in Birmingham

Opening day kicked off with ribbon cutting, alongside offering branded prizes, interactive games, customisable adidas jerseys and Crep Protect sneaker cleaning for all who attended. For those who missed out on opening day, there are further activities this weekend (July 5 & 6), with a New Balance DJ booth and Asics totes available with every purchase, as well as an exclusive Nike takeover on July 9 and 10.

Neil Carter, VP GEO: UK & Ireland says: “Birmingham has always been a city steeped in culture, energy and style and so rolling out our new retail concept for the first time in the UK was a natural next step.

“Our previous Birmingham store opened 22 years ago, so we’re extremely proud to be building on this legacy and to be creating new opportunities for the city, community and our Stripers.

“The new flagship store isn’t just about retail, it’s a hub for any and all passionate sneakerheads, offering exclusive products, immersive experiences, and a space where culture and community come together.”

The new flagship also marks Foot Locker’s contribution back to the city. The Bullring store welcomes 11 employees from the recently closed Perry Barr Outlet store and has also hired new roles - bringing the staff total to 45 sales associates.

A bit more about Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer with approximately 2,500 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe,

Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in the Middle East and Asia,

Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.