Firefighters tackle 'commercial waste' fire in field off A5 near Shifnal

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in a field off the A5 at Crackleybank at around 11.15pm on Sunday.

Two crews from Telford and Tweedale stations rushed to the scene following reports of a fire in the open.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the blaze involved "approximately four by 20 metres" of commercial waste.

The crews used drag rakes and a fogging system to extinguish the blaze.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at around 12.40am.