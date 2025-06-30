Firefighters tackle 'commercial waste' fire in field off A5 near Shifnal
Firefighters were called to a field off the A5 near Shifnal to tackle a late night blaze involving a large amount of commercial waste.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in a field off the A5 at Crackleybank at around 11.15pm on Sunday.
Two crews from Telford and Tweedale stations rushed to the scene following reports of a fire in the open.
Upon arrival, the firefighters found the blaze involved "approximately four by 20 metres" of commercial waste.
The crews used drag rakes and a fogging system to extinguish the blaze.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at around 12.40am.