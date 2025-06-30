Family release tribute to 'beloved daughter' killed in motorbike crash

Emma James was riding a motorbike when it was involved in a collision on the A449 near Colwall on Thursday (June 26).

The 53-year-old was travelling on a black Kawasaki motorbike towards Ledbury when the crash occurred.

Emma’s family have paid tribute to her, saying: “It is with profound sadness that the family of Emma James announces her untimely passing following a tragic road traffic collision.

Emma James

“Emma was a beloved daughter, cherished family member, and loyal friend to many. Her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

"Emma had a heart full of compassion and a smile that could light up any room. Her loss leaves a void that can never truly be filled.

“As a family, we are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements and opportunities to honour Emma’s memory will be shared in due course.

“We thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support.”