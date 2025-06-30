Cardiff Crown Court where the sentencing took place

Linda Wilson said she also 'died' when he was killed on September 13 2023.

She said she talks to her husband every day, struggles to stay in this world without him and the picture that stays in her mind is of him lying on the road, nearly naked with tubes coming out of him – and that should not be her last memory.

Mohammed Zahid admitted causing the death of George Wilson, 72, by careless driving on the A483 Crossgates to Llanddewi road on September 13 2023.

The 29 year-old of Hutton Road, Bradford, who was 27 at the time of the collision initially denied a charge of dangerous driving.

Following substantial investigations, experts agreed that it was not possible to say if Mr Wilson, who was travelling on a motorbike or Mr Zahid were travelling at excessive speed, or if they were able to see each other before impact.

There was some suggestion that Mr Zahid, who was travelling a light commercial van, may have cut the corner of a junction into an unclassified road but both experts said it would not have been considered a dangerous manoeuvre because of the layout of the road.

With experts concluding that the collision was the result of a momentary lapse of concentration by Mr Zahid, the charge was changed to causing death by careless driving, and Mr Zahid pleaded guilty on the day of trial.

The expectant first-time father was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

Prosecuting, Mr Ieuan Rees said on the day Zahid was travelling between Newtown and Llandrindod Wells on the A483. As he turned right at a junction towards Llandewi, he crossed the path of Mr Wilson who was travelling the opposite way. The motorcycle struck the van just behind the wheel arch on the passenger side.

“Mr Wilson was thrown from his bike and unfortunately, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

“Investigations were carried out and their conclusions were that it was not possible to say whether either man was driving at excessive speed, and it was not possible to say if Mr Wilson was in Zahid’s sight line.

“There was some suggestion Zahid may have been trying to cut the corner of the junction and there was no evidence of drink or drugs or that he was distracted by a phone or anything else

“It’s likely he was guilty of a momentary lapse of concentration.”

Mr Rees read out a victim impact statement of Linda Wilson, George’s wife.

She said: "My life is still empty. There is a hole in my heart that will never be filled.

"Numerous times, as recently as two weeks ago, the pain of being without George is still unbearable, the struggle of being in this world.

"I still sleep with the lights on and speak to him every day. I miss life with George. I too was killed on September 13, 2023.

"I struggle to come to terms with grief and life without George and I find it sad.

"The pictures stay in my mind of George lying on the road nearly naked with tubes coming out of him. It shouldn't be the last memory of my husband but it is."

The court was told Zahid has no previous convictions, and he had a clean licence at the time of the collision.

Mitigating, Mr John Ryan said the offence was not the result of irresponsibility just a momentary lapse in concentration.

He said photographs provided to the court show the ‘perilous nature of the junction’ and just what a restricted view there was coming into the junction.

Mr Ryan said; “Efforts were made by Mr Zahid to assist at the scene. It has impacted on Mr Zahid considerably. He is a considerate and hard-working young man who got married just before this incident took place and his wife is pregnant with their first child. As a result of this incident he has lost his employment and he is striving to find new employment.”

Her honour Judge Lucy Crowther said: “This was a tragic collision which was the result of a momentary lapse of concentration on your part.

“The court can’t begin to understand the horrors Mrs Wilson has seen and endured. She has lost her beloved husband and no sentence this court can pass can provide comfort to her and her family. This court sends its sincere condolences to them.

“Both experts agree that it was the result of a momentary lapse of concentration, there was no other identifiable contributory cause of the collision.

“It is clear that you have been utterly devastated by what happened, you still struggle to come to terms with the fact that you were involved in another person losing their life.”

She said in every other respect he had been a man that had led a lawful, pro-social, community minded life and all the references she had read spoke of him in the highest regard.

She sentenced him to a community order for 16 months, with a requirement that he complete 180 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and will have to pay court costs of £150.