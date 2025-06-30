'Cosy' event space opens in Ironbridge after bookshop expansion

Book Nook has opened its doors on The Square in Ironbridge after taking over the former homeware shop Copper Fox next door.

The Ironbridge Bookshop owner Meg Prince said the expansion would create a “cosy, interchangeable event space for all things bookish".

The transformed space will be available for events including author days, poetry sessions and children’s reading times, along with hobby sessions, craft workshops, tabletop gaming and board game sessions.

Meg said: “I’m well-connected in the book world and have been trading as a book shop for 10 years but I’ve been keen to bring something new to Shropshire for some time.

“I see opening this unit as a massive opportunity to grow the business and offer much more than just second-hand books.

“I want to attract footfall from across the region as well as locally and I’m really excited to launch the new unit."

Councillor Carolyn Healy, right, and Book Nook owner Meg Prince, officially open Book Nook in Ironbridge

The expansion was helped along thanks to a business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, said: “Book Nook is an excellent addition to Ironbridge and it’s a completely unique business for the town.

“This is the perfect space for Meg to host the sessions she is planning and goes hand in hand with her established business next door.

“We’re pleased to support Book Nook with a start-up grant and wish Meg all the best with this exciting business venture.”

Meg added: “I’m very grateful to the council because the Pride in Our High Street funding has enabled me to do this.

"I’d also like to say a big thanks to my family and friends who have been instrumental in this move.”