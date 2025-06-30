Costa Coffee submits new plans for Shrewsbury store after earlier scheme rejected over 'appearance concerns'

Planned signage for the proposed new Costa Coffee at the former Sentinel Works in Shrewsbury was thrown out last month by planners, who expressed concerns over what they described as the "adverse impact" of the signage for the store on the local area.

Those signs included two digital screens, a drive-thru entrance barrier and an array of signs, one being 10 metres high and designed to be seen along Whitchurch Road.

The coffee shop itself has not received planning permission yet, with a separate application for a Costa Coffee in part of what was once the Sentinel Works factory site currently under consideration by Shropshire Council's planning team.

If it gets the green light, the new store would employ around 15 people in full- and part-time positions.

Sentinel Works

Rejecting the previous scheme, Shropshire Council's planning team said the planned signs "would have a cumulative adverse impact on the visual amenity of the area".

"It is considered that the proposed illuminated 5.5-metre high totem sign and 10-metre high illuminated post sign due to their scale, design and prominence would be detrimental to the visual amenity of the locality and would have an adverse visual impact on the character and appearance of the street scene," they said in their report.

In response to the comments, the new scheme has reduced the height of the 10-metre high post sign to 6.5 metres, among other minor alterations to the scheme.

A free-standing totem sign also criticised in the previous application has been reduced in height by 500 centimetres, from 5.5 metres to 5 metres.

A decision over the new store is due shortly, with the application available to view in full online at Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 24/04593/FUL.