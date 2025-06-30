In pictures: Community meets its new mayor as Ludlow holds annual ceremony in historic church
A Shropshire town was given the chance to meet its new mayor in a special ceremony held at an historic church.
Each year, Ludlow's Mayor's Sunday is held at the start of the mayoral year to formally introduce the town's new mayor to the community and allow town councillors to pledge their allegiance to the mayor's leadership.
The event involves the new mayor and town council walking in procession behind mace bearers to St Laurence's Church, passing the Town Hall.
The town's new mayor, elected in May, is Councillor Diane Lyle, and her deputy is Councillor Katherine Cowell.
Also in attendance were mayors from a range of Shropshire towns.
A spokesperson for Ludlow Town Council said: "A heartfelt thank you to all who joined us at St Laurence’s Church for Mayor’s Sunday - a proud tradition honouring civic service and community spirit.
"The procession, led proudly by the mace bearers, set the tone for a morning of unity and dedication to our town’s enduring heritage.
"A special thanks to the visiting civic dignitaries, councillors, Ludlow Town Band, Reverend Jane Plackett-Ferguson, and all at St Laurence's Church who made the day so meaningful."