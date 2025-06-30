Amber heat alert extended for Shropshire as June ends with hottest day on record

An amber heat health alert has been extended for Shropshire, as well as much of the east of England, London and south-east and west.

The Met Office has warned that temperatures would climb above 30C across much of the country, including Shrewsbury, Telford, and Oswestry, with some areas expected to see highs of 34C on one of the hottest days on record.

The group warned that the UK is 'unprepared' for the rising risk of extremely hot conditions, adding that issues will be even more prevalent in the early summer as people are 'less acclimatised' to the heat.

Many have chosen to spend sunny period in the outdoors

The amber alert has now been extended even further, now lasting until Wednesday morning.

The heat health alerts are issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office when weather conditions are expected to have severe impacts across health and social care services.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: "Temperatures are rising further today with low 30C widely across England including places like Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge.

“The highest temperature is expected to be 34C in London and the southeast of England.

“These high temperatures and humid conditions will be quite uncomfortable for those working outside as well as people leaving Glastonbury and attending the start of Wimbledon and other outdoor events.

“Stay hydrated and try to keep out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.”

The hottest June day ever recorded was on June 28, 1976, when temperatures soared to 35.6C.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme event and health protection at the UKHSA, said: "The current spell of hot weather is forecast to continue until the middle of this week, with temperatures above 30C likely in most regions of England.

“We are reminding everyone to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“Remember that it is very important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable, as the temperatures we are likely to see over the next few days can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions."