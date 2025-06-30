Lisa Meredith admitted breaching the requirements of a community order made by Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on August 28 2024, when she appeared at the court on Tuesday.

The 18-month community order was imposed in August last year, after she was convicted of drug driving – having been pulled over with both cocaine and cannabis in her system.

The 43 year-old of Trefonen Way failed to attend appointments with a probation practitioner on April 22 2025 and May 20 2025 and she failing to attend an appointment with the Nelson Trust on May 16 2025 and failed to provide acceptable evidence within the required timeframe.

Probation Officer Donna Davies said: “Ms Meredith has been through quite a turbulent couple of months and she is now re-engaged with her order.”

Representing herself, unemployed Meredith, who is studying a university degree in psychology, said: “I have been through a lot lately and my children have too.

“I have bad mental health but I am working with a mental health expert and that’s bringing me a lot of support.”

Magistrates fined her £40 and told her to pay £60 costs.