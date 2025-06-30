26 homes planned for 'good-sized village with a popular pub' near Shrewsbury

DM Brisbourne & Sons has asked Shropshire Council for permission to build the homes in Nescliffe, on land to the rear of Darby Close.

The application is for a total of 26 dwellings, of which six would be affordable.

A statement with the application explains that each of the home would have private rear gardens and parking spaces - along with garages in some instances.

It adds: "A large area of open space is provided with the development which can be enjoyed by residents and offers a usable community benefit."

The access would be onto the road to the south east of the site.

The application, prepared by Roger Parry & Partners on behalf of the applicants, explains that the site is considered a 'sustainable' location for housing.

The proposed layout for the site

It states: "The site is well connected within Nesscliffe and the county town of Shrewsbury is located approximately 8.5km to the southeast.

"Nesscliffe is a good-sized village with a popular pub. It is served by a regular bus service running between Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

"Within Nesscliffe the facilities include a primary school, village hall, fuelling station and convenience store containing a post office service, and a pub.

"Further facilities and services are available nearby in Shrewsbury. In addition, there are numerous employment opportunities within and close to the site, including extensive job prospects in nearby Shrewsbury and in Oswestry.

"It is therefore considered that the site is situated in a sustainable location with regard to accessibility and proximity to essential day to day services and a range of facilities and employment opportunities without over reliance on the private motor car. It is also well suited for a range of occupiers including families with children and the elderly."

Urging planners to approve the proposal, the statement says the development would provide a boost to the county.

It state: "The proposal will help boost the supply of housing in Shropshire and will provide employment for the construction phase of the development supporting builders and building suppliers.

"The provision of additional houses will support local businesses as future occupiers are likely to access and use local services and facilities, such as the local primary school, helping them to remain viable.

"The provision of more homes will create a stimulus to the economy and help in addressing the housing shortage."

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.