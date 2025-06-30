Welsh Government accused of 'flushing money down the toilet' by Powys politician

The portaloos currently in Llananno

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans, has expressed concern at the use of temporary toilets at two sites in his constituency.

The first is on the A483 at Llananno, between Llandrindod Wells and Newtown, and the second is on the A40 at Llansantffraed, near Bwlch.

Mr Evans submitted written questions to the Welsh Government, which revealed details of the reasons for the continued use of portaloos at both sites, as well as the costs.

Mr Evans was told that both permanent toilet blocks are not operational because the existing sewage system at both sites is not adequate.

Mr Evans’ probing also revealed that more than £140,000 combined has been spent at both sites in the last three years.

“It is disgraceful that the taxpayer has spent over £140,000 in the past three years on temporary toilet facilities at two sites in Powys,” said Mr Evans.

“The Welsh Government should be finding permanent solutions to fix the sewage systems in these toilets, not keep flushing good money after bad in temporary Portaloo toilets.

“The Welsh Government recently found £500,000 to give to Powys County Council to upgrade a few toilet sites in mainly Lib Dem councillors’ wards, yet these two toilet sites that the Welsh Government own and manage have cost over £51,000 in the last year alone, and over £140,000 in the past three financial years.

“There is still no sign of any work being undertaken or timescale given for when the permanent toilets will be back operational.

“We need public toilets on our trunk roads but this is, yet again, another example of ineffective use of taxpayers’ money. They could have come up with permanent solutions by now for both sites.”

In the 2022/23 financial year, the temporary toilets in Llananno cost £26,485 and £18,146 in Llansantffraed – a total of 44,631..

In 2023/24 that combined figure was £44,753 and most recently, in 2024/25 it cost £51,365 – £140,749 over three years. These figures were released by the Welsh Government.

In a written response to Mr Evans, transport minister Ken Skates said: “The existing sewage discharge systems at these locations are inadequate. Officials are considering options for these sites.”

When we asked for a comment, Mr Skates said: “We are considering options to bring both toilet blocks back into use.”