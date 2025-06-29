Youngsters learn about safety, mental health and wellbeing at 'Crucial Crew for teens' in Shrewsbury

The Say Safe social was hosted by Young Shrewsbury in the Quarry on Wednesday, June 25.

Young Shrewsbury is Shrewsbury Town Council’s youth service, and those in attendance at the event were able to get information on a range of issues, speaking to police officers, firefighters, nurses, sexual health workers, youth workers and more.

There were also fun activities, like inflatable axe throwing, basketball and football, provided by Shropshire Festivals.

Attending the event was the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Jane Trowbridge JP, who took time to speak with groups including the Shropshire Youth Association (SYA), NHS School Nurses, and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Andy Hall, Shrewsbury Town Council’s youth and community manager, said: “It was a fantastic day and great to see so many young people pop down and get involved.

“The energy, the engagement, and the conversations happening around mental health and wellbeing made this a really special event.

“We’re proud to build on the success of last year and continue providing these positive opportunities for our community.”