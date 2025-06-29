Shrewsbury set to celebrate a unique ‘Summer of Wellbeing’

The programme runs from July 21 to August 31 with the aim of bringing the town, businesses and residents together for 'positive, wellbeing-boosting activities'.

More than 25 businesses are involved so far and preparing to take part in a programme of events, trails and activities intended to bring people into the town centre.

The sun shines on Shrewsbury's St Julian's Parklet. Picture: Aaron Child.

Led by local mental health and wellbeing expert Annie Hambley, and supported by Shrewsbury BID, the initiative will transform the town into a hub of creativity, movement, mindfulness and - most importantly - fun.

At the heart of the project are two interactive town trails - 'The Happy Explorer Trail' for children and families and 'The Mindful Meander' for adults.

Participants will be able to pick up 'Passports to Wellbeing' from participating venues and collect stamps by taking part in simple activities.

They include trying mindful menus, sketching in cafés, purchasing self-care items, taking in a gallery exhibition or theatre show, or watching a film at the Old Market Hall.

A yoga class in a coffee shop, run by local business Earthed Wisdom. Picture: Aaron Child

Special events will include pop-up yoga and movement sessions, wild wellbeing walks, 'Switch Off and Sketch' café corners, creative workshops, sound baths and other alternative wellness activities, drop-in mental health support sessions, free family activities, and more.

“This summer is about celebrating Shrewsbury’s independent businesses and beautiful environment by offering people the space to pause, breathe and enjoy what’s around them – and ensuring everyone has the chance to do that,” said organiser Annie Hambley. “There’s no ticket price, no pressure - just simple, joyful ways to feel good, support your town and rediscover what really matters.”

Events will take place across Shrewsbury town centre at venues including Shrewsbury Library, the Museum & Art Gallery, and a number of cafés, shops, and green spaces.

The programme is designed to co-exist with and complement other events taking place during the summer holidays, such as Shrewsbury Arts Trail, which will be promoted as one of a large range of mindful, wellbeing-boosting activities people can enjoy in town.

“This is a celebration of Shrewsbury at its best,” said Seb Slater, Shrewsbury BID executive director, Shrewsbury BID. “The town continues to buck trends and perform as a hive of independent business. It’s important to bring people into town to enjoy what Shrewsbury offers if we are to keep bucking those trends, and the Summer of Wellbeing is just one of the ways we’re aiming to do that.”

Becky Rawlins, whose business Hopefully Made will host workshops and drop-in sessions as part of the programme, said her business is “excited to be involved in Shrewsbury’s first Summer of Wellbeing".

She added: "Supporting and raising awareness for people struggling with mental health is something that we deeply value as a business, and this is a chance for us to connect to our community, raise awareness and showcase the incredible opportunities that our town’s businesses already have to offer people!”

The full programme of events will be announced shortly and people can visit originalshrewsbury.co.uk for updates.