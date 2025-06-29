Police make 24 arrests after trouble at Birmingham v Shrewsbury game - do you recognise others they are looking to speak to?

The game took place in Birmingham on March 29 and disorder broke out in the stadium concourse at half time, and outside the stadium following the conclusion of the match.

Police are looking to speak to this fan as part of their investigation into the disorder

Since the game a team of officers from West Midlands Police's Football Unit launched an investigation with support from West Mercia Police and conducted enquiries to identify those involved.

Police are looking to speak to this man as part of their investigation into the disorder at the Birmingham v Shrewsbury game

As part of the investigation, they appealed on social media for the public’s help to trace some of the people they wanted to speak to and have now made 24 arrests.

Police are looking to speak to this fan as part of their investigation into the disorder at the Birmingham City v Shrewsbury game

A total of 23 people have been released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries whilst one person has been released with no further action.

Sergeant Isobel Griffiths from West Midlands Police’s Football Unit said: “The overwhelming majority of fans came to support their team in good spirits, but a minority caused violence.

“Football related disorder will not be tolerated and we will continue to make sure those who think otherwise will be dealt with robustly.

“The number of arrests made shows we will take a strong approach to football fans who choose to behave in an aggressive and threatening manner.

“I would also like to thank our West Mercia Police colleagues who assisted with arrests in their force area.”

Police are still appealing to identify three people in relation to the disorder. If you recognise them then please call 101 quoting 20/187825/25, referring to the number in each image caption.

To view the images of the people we want to identify please visit: Birmingham City vs Shrewsbury disorder March 2025 | Flickr

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.