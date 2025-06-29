'Out of control' bonfire near Bridgnorth prompts call to the fire brigade

The incident happened at The Lye, Morville at around 12.58pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On Sunday, June 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Morville.

“One out of control bonfire, roughly 3m x 3m, and 5m of hedgerow extinguished using one hosereel jet.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth