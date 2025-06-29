'Out of control' bonfire near Bridgnorth prompts call to the fire brigade
Firefighters were called to an “out of control” bonfire near Bridgnorth this afternoon.
Published
The incident happened at The Lye, Morville at around 12.58pm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On Sunday, June 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Morville.
“One out of control bonfire, roughly 3m x 3m, and 5m of hedgerow extinguished using one hosereel jet.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth