Knighton Town Silver Band 100 Club draw winners have been selected for July
The winners of the Knighton Town Silver Band 100 Club draw, have been selected for July.
Published
In first place and winning £15 was Jan Newton of Builth Wells
Nicola Owens of Chepstow was in second place winning £10 and in third place was Derek Owens of Chepstow, who won £5.
The band holds a draw for the 100 club every month.
For more information on the band email Knightontownsilverband@gmail.com, contact band Chairman Andy Beckingham on 07816259784 or Musical Director Sarah Freeman on 07939570920.