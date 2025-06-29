Joseph stars to draw back the curtain (ahh-ahh) and launch showtunes tour at Shropshire theatre

Dreamcoat Stars, a concert which will feature an array of much-loved showtunes, will open its autumn tour at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Sunday, September 28.

Stage star Keith Jack, who came second in the race to become Joseph on the BBC’s hit show Any Dream Will Do, will sing at the gig.

Keith Jack was runner-up in the BBC's Any Dream Will Do

He said: “[Joseph] has been a part of my life since before Any Dream Will Do, and I’ve always thought about getting a few Joseph performers together for a concert of musical theatre. [Joseph] is such a well-loved musical and we continue to be delighted with fantastic audience reactions around the country.

“We discovered the show not only appeals to people of all ages, it even introduced some of the newer musicals to audiences that haven’t heard them before. We’re excited to bring the updated show to more audiences in 2025.”

The show is described as a colourful production packed with vibrant and energetic songs from much-loved shows including Chicago, Rocky Horror, Saturday Night Fever, Wicked, We Will rock you, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray and more.

Producer Matt Brinkler from Red Entertainment said: “This musical theatre concert is the perfect way to make larger musicals accessible and affordable for so many that need an introduction to theatre.

“It gives us an opportunity to reach further into communities that haven’t got access to number one touring venues.

“It is my hope that we can inspire new audiences towards the West End and large-scale touring venues and at the same time, we have an opportunity to introduce some new musicals to audiences that are already fans of the genre.”

To book your tickets visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/dreamcoat-stars/