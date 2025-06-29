Have you seen Dylan? Police appeal after boy, 14, goes missing from Telford

Dylan was last seen at around 8pm yesterday (Saturday, June 28) in the area of Telford Town Park.

He is described as around 5ft 7in tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with ‘Los Angeles’ written on it, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Dylan, 14, has been reported missing

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for Dylan’s welfare and ask if anyone has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to call 999 immediately quoting incident number 455i of June 28.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk ."