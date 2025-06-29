Green-fingered primary pupils celebrate first sales after growing their own produce at school

Pupils at Newtown Church of England Primary School near Wem have been digging deep - literally and figuratively - into a hands-on gardening project that has blossomed into a successful fundraising initiative.

Over the past few months, children attending the school’s after-school Gardening Club have been busy planting, nurturing, and harvesting a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Their hard work paid off last week when they sold their fresh produce - including radishes, lettuce, and strawberries - to parents at an end-of-day sale, raising an impressive £65.

The gardening project was made possible thanks to generous donations from the local community, which included tools, compost, and even a charming ornamental toadstool that now decorates the school garden.

Three of the young gardeners at Newtown CE Primary School who have grown, harvested and now sold their own produce

Freddie Roberts, a young club member, shared his excitement: “It is amazing to be able to sell what we have grown from seed. We have loved being part of the Gardening Club and not only have we learnt all about growing our own food but also had loads of fun doing it.”

Headteacher Ben Crompton praised the initiative, saying: “We want to make learning fun and real for the children. This has been a brilliant club which the children have loved. To see them raise this money fills me with great pride and all funds raised will be put back into the club, which will run for eight months next year. Mrs Reece, our brilliant club leader, has already asked for an additional raised bed and compost bins!”

The rural school, which is just five minutes from Wem and 15 from Whitchurch, plans to use the funds raised to expand the garden and enhance the club’s resources, ensuring even more children can get involved in the coming year.