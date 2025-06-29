West Midlands: Dramatic moment raging flames and thick black smoke pours from massive tyres blaze

Dramatic footage shows raging flames and thick black smoke pouring from a blaze involving ‘a large amount of tyres’ in the West Midlands.

Warwickshire resident Lyndon Hughes-Marriott filmed the blaze and posted the footage to social media.

The fire broke out on the afternoon of June 27, with firefighters attending the scene on Birmingham Road, Ansley, Warwickshire.

The fire happened on the afternoon of June 27, with firefighters attending the scene on Birmingham Road, Ansley, Warwickshire.

In an update at 15:55, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This fire, which involved a large amount of tyres, is now under control. The fire has caused damage to overhead power lines, which may affect electricity supply in the local area. Although the incident remains ongoing, the fire is now under control and Birmingham Road has been reopened to traffic.”