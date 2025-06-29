Building firm employees smash fundraising target conquering 12 mountain Snowdonia peaks in a day

The nine-strong team from SWG Group trekked across 12 peaks in the Glyder and Carneddau mountain ranges within Snowdonia National Park in Wales, starting at Ogwen Cottage and finishing at Aber Falls.

They walked a total distance of 30.5km and scaled 2,309 metres of elevation while enduring difficult weather conditions throughout the day.

They completed the challenge in aid of The Lighthouse Charity, which provides emotional, physical and financial support to members of the construction community.

The group had set a fundraising target of £1,000, and are delighted to have surpassed this total with donations still coming in.

Donations can be made on the group's JustGiving page.

Jacqui Gough, director of SWG, which has bases in Welshpool and Wolverhampton and operates across the region, is extremely proud of the team's efforts.

She said: "We are really proud of the magnificent SWG nine who took part - it’s a particularly daunting challenge and one not to be entered into lightly.

"It was very tough going through the wind, rain and low cloud, although it did brighten up in the afternoon.

"It took a little longer than expected but they all absolutely smashed it. Our thanks go to them for agreeing to take it on, to our IT analyst John who met them at a refuel station after 10km - apart from that they were on their own - and to everyone who has donated to our chosen charity.

"You are never quite sure how a JustGiving appeal is going to work out and we set a £1,000 target initially which has been passed.

"We are really committed to supporting the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity and as donations are still being made, we have decided to keep it open for a little while longer.

"We all know people who have benefitted from the good work Lighthouse is doing and we will do whatever we can to help and raise awareness for the charity."