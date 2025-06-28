Two children freed from locked vehicle at main car park in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Central Square Car Park in Telford at 2.25pm.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said two children were locked inside a vehicle.

Firefighters freed them using small gear.

It comes after a three-year-old child was rescued from a locked vehicle at the Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington following an electrical fault.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 2.38pm.