Three-year-old child rescued from inside locked vehicle at retail park in Telford
A three-year-old child has been rescued from a locked vehicle at a retail park in Telford.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington at around 1.09pm (June 28).
One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said a three-year-old child was locked inside a vehicle.
Firefighters used small tools to release the child.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.36pm.