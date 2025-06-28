Predatory paedophile, 65, who sexually assaulted girl is jailed for 10 years

Sex predator Antony Downes, aged 65, sat in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week as his victim bravely shared the harrowing effect of his sick crimes.

The court was told how Downes groped the girl’s buttocks and breasts, as well as molesting her private parts.

Speaking in the witness box, the victim said: “It has affected me mentally, physically and emotionally. I sometimes ask myself ‘is this my life?’ I looked like a victim… lifeless.”

She told how she had to relive the horror with “strangers” during the judicial process, because Downes denied the offences and the case went to trial.