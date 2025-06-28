Joshua Hughes was dealt with in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 23 2025 for driving with no insurance on the A483 at Llandrindod Wells on March 16 2025.

The 35 year-old of Plas Dinam, Norton Terrace appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday, to make a statutory declaration.

He said he received the fine letter and paid it and had six points placed on his licence, even though he had not known that the initial court hearing was taking place.

Magistrates accepted the statutory declaration.

The original charge was then put to Hughes again and he admitted driving a BMW without insurance on March 16 2025. He offered no explanation for his actions.

Magistrates re-sentenced him and gave him a £300 fine and a £120 surcharge. He will also have six penalty points placed on his licence.