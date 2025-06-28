Firefighters rush to late-night blaze at property in Shrewsbury involving cordless hoover
Firefighters received a late night call to a property in Shrewsbury after a cordless hoover went up in flames.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.44pm last night (Friday, June 27) reporting a fire at a property on White House Gardens.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said firefighters arrived to find a small cordless vacuum cleaner on fire.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze and made the scene safe.
The fire was under control by 12.05am (June 28).