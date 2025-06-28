Firefighters extinguish blaze in wooded area in Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.22pm last night (Friday, June 28) reporting a fire in the open on Shubbery Road.

One fire crew was sent to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said firefighters arrived to a small fire in a wooded area, involving a tree stump and logs.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and drag rakes to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 7.39pm.