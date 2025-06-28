Firefighters called to blaze on embankment of heritage railway line in Highley

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.12pm yesterday (Friday, June 27) reporting a fire on an embankment along the Severn Valley Railway in Highley near Bridgnorth.

One fire crew was sent to the scene.

Reports from the fire service stated that crews arrived to a fire on the railway embankment, measuring approximately two by five metres in size.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 5.52pm.