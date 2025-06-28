Country residence near Bridgnorth with a fascinating link to the British Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth II is listed for sale

The Dower House in Burwarton near Bridgnorth is a former rectory dating back to the late 19th-century. It has become one of the latest stunning country homes to hit the market in Shropshire, and has a guide price of £2,665,000.

The property is steeped in history, having once been part of the Viscount Boyne estate. Built in the 1870s as the rectory for the estate's church, Savills estate agents said it later became The Dower House for a family who were directly connected to the British Royal Family.

The listing states: "The Boyne family are close relatives of the British Royal Family; Lady Margaret Lascelles - resident of The Dower House in the 20th century - was a member of the Lascelles family, the same lineage as the Earl of Harewood, who was married to Princess Mary, daughter of King George V.

"The 10th Viscount Boyne, who lived on the estate, served Queen Elizabeth II as Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and carried the Queen’s Colour at Trooping the Colour. While the Queen herself did not reside here, the house was home to one of her extended relatives, offering buyers a rare opportunity to own a home with a genuine royal link."

The property is described as an "elegant Victorian gothic revival residence" that has been "sympathetically modernised".

Distinctive features of the property include stone mullioned windows, gabled roofs, carved bargeboards, and high ceilings throughout.

The listing by Savills states that the home has been renovated by its current owners to provide a mix of "modern amenity and style", and is said to boast ample character and charm.

The Dower House features eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, and other expansive and stylish rooms including a cinema room and snooker room.

Set in approximately four acres of landscaped gardens and grounds, the property also boasts a pool house and a heated swimming pool.

The pool house features a recently renovated kitchen, shower room and reception room, and opens to the outdoor heated pool. The pool house also has a hot tub area alongside a built-in stone barbeque and separate bar.

Adjacent to this is a "lovely" kitchen garden with raised vegetable plots, fruit cages and a green house.

Meanwhile, landscaped gardens and grounds offer mature copper beech, oak and other specimen trees. There is also a large expanse of lawn to the south of the property, surrounded by mature trees and wild flower borders.

The listing adds: "The gardens provide a private backdrop to the property with year round colour and interest to be enjoyed from various seating areas. There are double doors from the dining room to the patio area situation off the southern aspect of the house, overlooking the gorgeous gardens."

Inside, the property's main entrance hall leads to main reception rooms. There is a drawing room, sitting room and dining room that are all spacious spaces and feature views over gardens.

"The Dower House is a former rectory dating back to the late 19th Century, and shows generous character and charm," the listing says. "The current owners have renovated the property, including the roof, kitchen and bathrooms.

"As well as installing PV panels, and everything in between. A fabulous feature is the bespoke joinery and carpentry throughout. The property is a simply superb mix of modern amenity and style.

"The family home has the perfect blend of tradition and modern. Through high ceilings and traditional fireplaces, to mullioned windows and stone quoins, with high tech room controls which can be operated via your phone to control anything from music, lighting and the electric gates."

Further information can be found on Rightmove or Savills.