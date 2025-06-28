Classic cars and craft beer combine as club hosts annual gathering in Ludlow

Brimfield Vintage Club held its annual meet for classic, vintage and modern vehicles at Ludlow Brewery on Thursday evening (June 26).

Pictures: Brimfield Vintage Club

The night saw an array of classic cars, tractors, lorries and motorbikes line up outside the brewery.

Organisers said the night had been “fantastic” and they raised hundreds for two important local good causes.

A spokesperson said: “It was a fantastic evening at LudlowBrewery last night looking at some lovely vintage vehicles and raising money for great charities, thankyou to all who came along and supported us.”

He said they raised £261 from the draw for the Blood Bikes, and they £220 from the tombola and cake sale for Hope House children's charity

“There must have been over 100 vehicles in attendance and the tombola proved to be quite addictive with a wide variety of prizes up for grabs. Thankyou you all and look forward to next year's gathering,” added the spokesperson.