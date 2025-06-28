Campaigners pledge to fight on against closure of Welshpool's air ambulance base - latest update in saga

The Save Wales Air Ambulance - Welshpool Base Campaign Group - says legal steps are "continuing" in the fight to save the future of the Welshpool and Caernarfon Air Ambulance bases.

Campaign groups in both Mid and North Wales have been protesting against NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee's (JCC) decision to close the Welshpool and Caernarfon Wales bases and establish a new one in North Wales.

Backed by thousands of concerned residents, their campaigning efforts helped take an appeal to a judicial review. However, this was turned down as Mr Justice Turner published his ruling, and the base in Powys is set to close.

But despite this, campaigners have submitted an application for permission to appeal. This marks the first formal stage in the appeal process and requests that Mr Justice Turner, himself, grant permission to challenge his ruling.

The campaign group says it will review its position when Mr Justice Turner responds to their request.

A spokesperson said: "We remain resolute in our commitment to challenge the decision and to fight for the retention of the Welshpool and Caernarfon Air Ambulance bases. This service is a lifeline for our rural communities, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to us.

"The campaign group will provide further updates as the process develops."