The film Bridget Jones - Mad About The Boy will be shown at a Kington venue.

Bridget Jones, now a widowed single mother, navigates the challenges of parenthood, work, and modern dating with the support of her friends, family, and former partner, Daniel Cleaver.

As she re-enters the dating world, she finds herself pursued by a younger man while also forming an unexpected connection with her son's science teacher.

It will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on Saturday, July 12 at 7.30pm.

The film will run for 124 minutes and there will be an interval during this film.

Tickets are £6.50 and to book or for more information call 07855 254590